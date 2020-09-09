The Best Progressive Slot Games

If you love playing online slot games you will no doubt have dreamed about winning a truly life-changing amount of money.

While regular slots often pay out healthy top prizes, the real action can be found amongst the progressive jackpot games.

There are different types of progressive slots – local and networked – with both offering players the chance to win bumper jackpots.

Local jackpots are linked to a single game or multiple games contained within a single site, while networked jackpots can link to other online sites.

If you visit sites such as Wink Slots you will find a wide range of progressive jackpot slots, many of which run into seven-figure payouts.

A display meter tells you how much the jackpot has risen to and this continues to climb each time someone plays on a linked game.

When a player wins the progressive jackpot, the pot resets to the starting point and the process starts again.

There is a huge selection of progressive slots available online, so read on as we take a look at a few of our favourites.

Divine Fortune

Head back in time with NetEnt’s excellent Divine Fortune slot, with this feature-packed game offering players the chance to win massive jackpots.

Mythical creatures and hidden treasures give this slot the feel of the iconic Indiana Jones series of movies, and that is no bad thing.

Wild substitutions, a Wild-on-Wild feature, re-spins and free spins improve your winning chances, but the standout feature is the Jackpot Bonus game.

This provides a path to three different jackpots including a progressive Mega Jackpot which regularly climbs to a massive total.

Mega Fortune

Luxury is the name of the game where Mega Fortune is concerned, particularly for anyone lucky enough to scoop the bumper progressive jackpot.

The five-reel, 25-payline slot features symbols such as gold watches, limousines, rings and money clips, all of which hint at a more glamourous lifestyle.

There have been some memorable wins paid out on Mega Fortune, most notably when a Finnish player scooped €17,861,800 back in 2013.

The slot generally pays out the progressive jackpot once every couple of months, highlighting how close you may be to changing your life forever.

Rise of the Pharaohs

Take a historic trip back to ancient Egypt when Pharaohs ruled the land and defended the country from outside attacks.

This enchanting slot takes you on a mesmerising journey from the moment you enter the tomb-themed lobby to the point where you drop the bumper jackpot.

The slot has five reels, 15 fixed paylines and numerous special features including scatter symbols, free spins, sticky wilds and more.

However, the Rise of the Pharaoh slot is all about the progressive jackpot which regularly flies past the $2m mark.

Wild Fury

Wild Fury certainly lives up to its name, with this action-packed providing players with a plethora of exciting bonus features.

The reels are loaded with wild symbols and if you can line-up the right combinations you will be on your way to winning one of five jackpots.

The Stacked Wilds feature offers more chances to collect Wild symbols and take the jackpot values to even greater heights.

Free spins are another great way to win on Wild Fury in a slot game that is one undoubtedly one of the best in the business.

Irish Riches

Leprechauns, rainbows and pots of gold will have you jigging all the way to the bank on the wonderful Irish Riches slot.

The first thing that greets you on the slot is a smiley-faced leprechaun who sits on a pot of gold that serves at the game’s progressive jackpot meter.

Wild symbols, scatter symbols and free spins add excitement to a game that has the power to keep you engaged for hours on end.

With an average progressive jackpot payout of more than $2m, Irish Riches is a slot you simply cannot afford to ignore.

Treasure Fair

Treasure Fair is a fun-filled slot game with a darker twist that brings back memories of the hugely popular circuses and fairs of yesteryear.

The high value symbols are a range of circus performers including the clown, fire eater, strongman, fortune teller and a laughing policeman.

The slot has got loads of bonus features and a massive progressive jackpot which has paid out impressive average of $1.3m to players.

With great graphics and a clever soundtrack, Treasure Fair is sure to have you returning to the game time after time.

Progressive Slots – The Final Word

Winning a progressive slot jackpot might seem like the impossible dream, but if you get your timing right it is entirely possible to add a seven-figure sum to your bank balance.

One of the best strategies to employ is to spend time researching how often the different games pay out and play at the times when the jackpot is most likely to drop – you never know your luck!