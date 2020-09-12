Shadowlands Special: Light on Tabards and Kyrian Mounts

Special Kyrian Mounts – From the beta of Shadowlands, the publication of new content continues incessantly, which in the coming weeks will finally be introduced on the live server along with the patch of the new expansion.

Also in the Beta, we also saw the new Tabards belonging to the covenants, as always available when we get exalted with one of the four.

Venthyr Covenant

Necrolord Covenant

Kyrian Covenant

Night Fae Covenant

As for the technical updates, there is an exploit thanks to which it would be possible to go from level 50 to level 60 in a matter of minutes. The glitch would be activated through impressive use of Mardum-Calibrated Balancer, very special items that serve to increase the experience obtained by a player.

At the moment it is not clear how the situation will evolve with respect to this small hitch, but as soon as it becomes available we will publish new and more detailed information.