Attack of the Giants: 4 season confirmed for 2020

We finally have confirmation that the new and final season of “Attack of the Giants” will be published by 2020. In fact, through a press release, Funimation n announced its intention to stream the new episodes this year.

The streaming will be available only in the countries covered by this service, and unfortunately, Italy is not among them. Despite the difficulties and inconveniences caused by Covid-19, the “Attack of the Giants” series will start no later than this’ year also in Japan. Here is the official press release published by Funimation :

“Funimation, a leader in anime distribution, is thrilled to announce that subtitled and dubbed versions of Attack on Titan will be available on its streaming service in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil by the end of. year. The subtitled episodes will be streamed day and date with their Japanese broadcast in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. The dubbed episodes of the season will be available at a later date.

The final season of Attack on Titan promises to be even more action-packed, with MAP entering series production after WIT Studio’s spectacular work in the first three seasons. “

Since the release of the manga and anime Attack on the Giants has been a great success. In addition, Warner said she wanted to create a live-action film of the anime.