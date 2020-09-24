Valorant – The Complete Guide to Wardell’s Operator

Valorant’s sniper role specialist, Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu, currently a member of “TSM”, explained in a video the guidelines to follow if you want to improve to use the Operator.

A possible Operator nerf that should arrive within a patch or two. Nevertheless, we still want to bring back Wardell’s words, because we believe that the guidelines he reported apply not only to the sniper but also in general to improve aspects of the game, especially at low elo.

We report below the key points of the guide, inviting you to follow Wardell on Twitch and the TSM channel from which we have extrapolated this guide.

Valorant and Operator – The Easy-Shots

The first topic dealt with by Yu is precisely that of the so-called ” easy shots “, that is, the typical standing shot on a stationary target. The pro-gamer advice is not to be rushed by shooting as soon as you see something moving on the screen, but not to be too patient in calibrating the perfect aim: in both cases, you will probably find yourself dead a few moments later. Another key factor in positioning for a perfect Easy Shot, Wardell says, is understanding the movement the enemy will make. Will it be a classic Jiggle Peek? Or maybe it will be a Wide Peek? We will therefore have to understand how the opponent will move in the next few moments to make a perfect shot.

Valorant and Operator – How to recover from a miss

Clearly, the ” miss ” factor is not negligible, given that in many games the opponents will behave abnormally, or our aim will suck as usual. Wardell advises not to bet everything on a single shot, but to consider everything that will happen shortly thereafter without panicking and standing still. The first thing to do is to find cover and not prepare for the next shot in the same position where you fired the first one. Changing positions will make your opponent nervous, who can run towards you, and engage in closer combat, or wait in the same position where he saw you the first time. In any case, you should always try to get out of the shelter found very slowly and look carefully at the corners as they are discovered. In this way, you will regain the positioning advantage that will allow you to recover the initial advantage lost with the miss.

Valorant and Operator – The Flick

What is the flick? We can define this as a sudden movement of the crosshair on the screen when our target is out of the current line of sight. Wardell is very clear on this subject: it takes the right mouse sensitivity and a long workout of muscle memory. To react consciously to the presence of an enemy just to the right of our viewfinder, before he shoots at us, for example, is not possible: the body will have to react on its own and already know what movement it will have to make to respond promptly to a situation of danger.

Valorant and Operator – Economics

If we want to play with the most expensive weapon in the game, we can’t help but look at the more venial side of the gameplay: the economy. We know that to play our round of Operator we will need to have around 6000 credits to afford the weapon, shields, and skills. Therefore, if we fail to win the first round we will have to play the second without buying anything, while if we win it we could buy something cheap, such as the Marshall, which allows us to maybe do some kills and save for a possible purchase of an Operator in round 3.

Wardell strongly advises against buying Bucky, Judge, and guns other than the Classic when you want to aim to buy the Op, always save as much as possible. However, his position on guns is different when the money advances: you can buy the one you want to accompany the Operator, without hiding that his favorite is the Frenzy, according to him currently very undervalued.

Valorant and Operator – The corners

The choice of the potion on the map will correspond to a good 50% of your performance when using the Operator. What are the most convenient corners to grab? Wardell advises always finding corners that don’t allow the enemy to go Pre-Fire and that gives you a good way out in case things go wrong. How do I recognize a good angle? Practice, practice a lot, says Wardell. Look for videos on the matter and try yourself to see how many times you die and how many you can kill opponents from that position.