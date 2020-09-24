Warcraft 2 (FILM), Chris Metzen also feeds the rumors about the new film

Warcraft Film – During the last week, we talked about the alleged new cinematic chapter dedicated to the world of Warcraft and the rumors related to the interest of Legendary for the realization of this new project.

Until now there had not been much other information on the subject, except that Legendary was, perhaps, interested in developing a reboot of the saga with a new film capable of clearing the story of the first film directed by Duncan Jones and restarting it under a new light.

Thanks to a recent post published on Twitter by the famous Chris Metzen, today Co-Founder of Warchief Gaming but also a former historical figure of Blizzard who participated in the production, writing, and realization of the first film (he also reads a cameo, impersonating a merchant of perfumes at Stormwind ), the curiosity of many members of the community has however returned to blow very strongly towards Warcraft and the possibility of soon seeing a new feature film in action.

Metzen’s post on the new Warcraft movie

Warcraft 2 Rumored to Be Happening at Legendary https://t.co/H2b7woubO9 Hmmmm… — Chris Metzen (@ChrisMetzen) September 23, 2020

To this suggestive post, which from today takes on a decidedly more official meaning (obviously Metzen would never have commented on the “rumor” if it was absolutely certain it was a fake), there are also the recent leaks published by the “scooper” (or “Scoop hunter”) Daniel Richman, a fairly reliable Movie Web figure who recently claimed that the second film is actually already in development.

If everything turns out to be true, in the coming weeks/months we will begin to discover an increasing number of updates and curiosities regarding the film, with many passionate fans who hope to know the names of the new protagonists and above all the names of their performers.