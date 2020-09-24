WoW Shadowlands, latest updates on Loot and Bonus Roll

With the next expansion of World of Warcraft, important updates will be applied concerning both the issue of loot and bonus roll.

As reported by the devs in fact, with the arrival of the new Shadowlands the internal system of rewards obtained from killing the bosses will be balanced, also because with the upcoming expansion there will no longer be Warforging and Titanforging and the entire loot system will have to follow the philosophy of ” let loot by loot “, where every single reward will have a much greater value than it was before.

Again to reduce the general number of rewards available, the developers have also anticipated that the Bonus Roll will be deactivated, thus eliminating one of the most well-known alternative methods of collecting loot.

To conclude, we remind all our readers that the next round of tests scheduled for the Castle Nathria raid (for its mythical version) is scheduled for September 25th and will include the Sun King’s Salvation and the Council of Blood.

Here are the official details with timetables.

Friday 25th September