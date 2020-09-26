Netflix – “Lupine” between criticism and hype

Lupine – the new reinterpretation of Maurice Leblanc‘s masterpiece was announced today with a teaser trailer on the official pages of Netflix. The series will be released in January 2021 in Italy, but in the meantime, we leave you to watch the trailer by clicking HERE.
A new project therefore for the famous streaming platform that has not been spared from many criticisms, in my opinion unfounded. The arguments of the objectors are in fact based on the fact that the main actor of the series is Omar Sy, the famous French black actor, considered among the best in his country.
The criticism of Netflix
Complaints about the ” WhiteWashin g” (in this case, the reverse) of the protagonists of famous works has never been an easy topic to deal with: Nick Fury of the Avengers series, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is a prime example. Another similar case was that of Batman Begins, in which Ra’s al Ghul was played by Liam Neeson, even if the character should have had Arab origins, from the script. In this case, therefore, the criticisms of Lupine’s purists do not find fertile ground and below I will explain why.
The reflection that most spontaneously come to me is that Lupine is a character in a French novel of 1905, while the more famous Lupine III is a Japanese transposition of the same story set in a more modern setting.
This one from Netflix, on the other hand, is a re-adaptation to modern times: The synopsis of the series seems to be the story of a man who found a book with the exploits of Lupine, decides to emulate them, but in a modern Paris, having to face new challenges and difficulties given the technological advancement that has taken place in more than 100 years.
A bit sterile controversy, therefore, also because it seems to me that this Netflix version is closer to the original story than the more famous Japanese version.