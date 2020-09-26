Netflix – “Lupine” between criticism and hype

Lupine – the new reinterpretation of Maurice Leblanc‘s masterpiece was announced today with a teaser trailer on the official pages of Netflix. The series will be released in January 2021 in Italy, but in the meantime, we leave you to watch the trailer by clicking HERE.

A new project therefore for the famous streaming platform that has not been spared from many criticisms, in my opinion unfounded. The arguments of the objectors are in fact based on the fact that the main actor of the series is Omar Sy, the famous French black actor, considered among the best in his country.