New patch on Overwatch: on the live also some buffs for Orisa

A new patch for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One was implemented on Overwatch.

The devs have introduced a nerf against the Dynamite of Ashe, a reduction in the ultimate cost Baptiste 15%, and some specific interventions for Orisa, which probably will influence (in a very positive way) the performance of this heroin competitive goal.

In particular, for Orisa the base armor has been increased from 200 to 250 and also the speed of the Fusion Driver’s bullets which goes from 90 to 120.

Here are all the details of the update in question.

HERO UPDATES