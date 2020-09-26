New patch on Overwatch: on the live also some buffs for Orisa

A new patch for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One was implemented on Overwatch.
The devs have introduced a nerf against the Dynamite of Ashe, a reduction in the ultimate cost Baptiste 15%, and some specific interventions for Orisa, which probably will influence (in a very positive way) the performance of this heroin competitive goal.
In particular, for Orisa the base armor has been increased from 200 to 250 and also the speed of the Fusion Driver’s bullets which goes from 90 to 120.
Here are all the details of the update in question.
HERO UPDATES
- Ashe
- Dynamite
- Explosion damage reduced from 75 to 50
- Developer Comments: Ashe is still a bit too powerful, but we’d like to keep her rifle feeling impactful so we’re taking some power out of her Dynamite ability.
- Baptiste
- Amplification Matrix
- Ultimate cost decreased 15%
- Developer Comments: Baptiste generates a majority of his ultimate charge through area-of-effect healing. As we reduced area healing values recently, we’re also scaling down the cost of his ultimate.
- McCree
- Combat Roll
- Distance increased 20%
- Flashbang
- Stun duration increased from 0.7 to 0.8 seconds
- Developer Comments: After scaling down the damage output of McCree’s primary fire, we’re looking to give back a bit of power through improvements to his abilities.
- Orisa
- General
- Base armor increased from 200 to 250
- Fusion Driver
- Projectile speed increased from 90 to 120
- Developer Comments: Increased projectile speed will help Orisa’s weapon feel more responsive, reducing the need to lead targets. We found that recent adjustments to Orisa’s abilities were more impactful than we originally anticipated and have increased her armor to compensate.
- Roadhog
- Chain Hook
- Now pulls targets 0.5 meters closer (3.5 meters down to 3.0 meters)
- Developer Comments: After the last round of shotgun improvements, Roadhog’s Chain Hook combo still wasn’t effective against some of the smaller enemy heroes. This change pulls targets closer to melee range for swifter, more reliable combo execution.