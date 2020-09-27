PES 10Vs10 PRO CLUB is underway

PRO CLUB – The TCU brand season kicks off, also on PES 2021, the recently released Konami title!

The 10 vs 10 eSports is back, adapted to the historical moment we are experiencing, with a strictly online Championship in ProClub mode. TCU Esports is a well-known company that organizes online tournaments and leagues for communities of the most varied games, from Call of Duty to Valorant, through Teamfight Tactics, RainbowSix Siege, fighting games like Tekken, and football games such as FIFA and PES.

Precisely on this last type of videogames, it was the only reality to carry out a live LAN 11vs11 event held at La Spezia Comics & Games 2019. For lovers of Comics and Games themed fairs, it will certainly happen to visit the TCU areas that offer whole days of competitions at all levels for lovers of gaming, or Esports with the live finals hosted last year at MilanGamesWeek!

It is precisely on PES that the season on the new generation of football videogames begins, with a 10vs10 that can be registered starting from 27/09 and will see the start of the games in the following days. As TCU has accustomed the communities, there will be strictly a prize pool divided between the finalists of the championship.

The competition will take place on the GamerPro portal affiliated this year with TCU which has foreseen its renewal and is currently under development. It is therefore possible to register and register your game team both on PES and other titles of interest.

We also remind you that TCU has a streaming project underway, therefore also PES and your team will be broadcast live on the Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/tcuesport

Below is the direct link to the Championship with all the details of the event: https://www.gamerpro.eu/torneo/31