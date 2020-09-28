How long do the “Internal Cooldowns” of Classic items last?

WoW, Classic – Player GideonAI has recently released some interesting data relating to the various internal cooldowns (or “hidden”) of some World of Warcraft Classic items.

Reporting the data originally revealed by the user of Discord fusion pit, GideonAI showed and explained everything through an interesting video published on his channel, and then also included in the description of the same most of the various internal cooldowns present on the classic version of WoW.

WoW Classic Internal Cooldown

So let’s go and see the complete list with all the hidden cooldowns of which we have known the duration, such as the very long CDs of 4 and 2 minutes of Primal Blessing and Call of Eskhandar.

Internal Cooldown List – WoW Classic