Mustard has unveiled some teasers on the upcoming Fortnite Marvel skins

Skin Marvel – The famous Donald Mustard, creative director of Epic Games, has published another of his “teaser” posts in which he reveals clues about the contents coming to Fortnite.

In the image posted by Mustard, in turn, published by Bill Rosemann, you can see many Marvel superheroes, some of which already have a model on Fortnite, while others may arrive soon in the Royal Battle.

Among the heroes not yet present on Fortnite that we can instead see in the image posted by the creative director, we see Black Panther, Ghost Rider, and Captain Marvel, three famous characters who, according to the opinion of various experts, could at this point reach the challenges of the Battle Royale during the next season ( the latest added hero was Blade ).

Donald Mustard’s post – Marvel Skin

Insane. So excited for all of you to see this! https://t.co/nmWlOayBbE — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 25, 2020

Donald Mustard is in fact famous for the clues that he cyclically publishes on his social networks, and a post that shows the heroes of Marvel (with some of these who are absent from Fortnite), can only be a new “clue” to the upcoming content in the future on Fortnite.