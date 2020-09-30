Hearthstone: why has the Battlegrounds scoring system been updated?

Battlegrounds – With the massive round of content and news released yesterday by Blizzard on Hearthstone, we’ve also seen a massive update for the game’s battle mode.

In fact, with the patch 18.4, among the many other news, there was the one related to the new scoring system that will characterize the games we will play on Battlegrounds from today onwards. Basically, from today we will have two distinct scores on BG: an “external” one, which will always be visible for us and will be shown in the game lobby interface (similar to the one that existed before), and an “internal”, invisible to players and only useful to the Matchmaking system to always enter balanced matches and with players of the same level.

Compared to the external score, the one therefore public, Blizz explained that: