Hearthstone: why has the Battlegrounds scoring system been updated?

Battlegrounds – With the massive round of content and news released yesterday by Blizzard on Hearthstone, we’ve also seen a massive update for the game’s battle mode.
In fact, with the patch 18.4, among the many other news, there was the one related to the new scoring system that will characterize the games we will play on Battlegrounds from today onwards. Basically, from today we will have two distinct scores on BG: an “external” one, which will always be visible for us and will be shown in the game lobby interface (similar to the one that existed before), and an “internal”, invisible to players and only useful to the Matchmaking system to always enter balanced matches and with players of the same level.
Compared to the external score, the one therefore public, Blizz explained that:
- It will always reset at the start of each new season (patch 18.4 marks the start of Season 1).
- At the start of the season, there will be a scoring “protection zone”: your outside score cannot go down if it is 2,000 or less. Thus, a score of 0 is the lowest possible score that you will be able to see in your interface.
- There are “thresholds” between 2,000 and 6,000. The external score can no longer drop below those thresholds once you reach them. Currently, there is a threshold every 500: 2,000, 2,500, 3,000, 3,500, 4,000, 4,500, 5,000, 5,500, 6,000.
- The maximum external score obtainable in each match is 300.
- After each game, if your external score is less than 6,500, we will give you a small score value, which is added to the “current” score (both positive and negative). For example: in theory, your score should vary (up or down) by 50 after a game, but since we give you 3 progression points, your score actually varies (up or down) by 53/47. That small value is determined solely by your external score: the smaller your external score, the larger this “progression value” will be. This number will be so small that you won’t even notice unless you play a lot of games. If your external score is greater than 6,500, this value is 0.