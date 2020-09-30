Lots of news on HS: the Masked Ball and the Rexxar challenges are also coming

The Inn will undergo a full renovation for the Masquerade Ball, a limited-time event with new content unlocked every week, including new Brawls, the return of the two-class Arena, a new single-player experience of the Book of Heroes, and much more.

NEW TYPE OF SERVANT IN BATTLE – ELEMENTALS (September 29)

Starting September 29, players will be able to recruit and harness the incredible power of the Elementals in Battle! This update to the Battle will bring with it four new heroes, 16 new minions, a new progression system, and a reset of the scores.

THE TWO-CLASS ARENA RETURNS (29 September)

All players will receive a free Arena ticket to celebrate the return of the two-class Arena. In the two-class Masked Ball Arena, you will be able to choose a Hero and Hero Power from a different class. You will be offered cards that will belong to both of those classes, in addition to the generic ones. Try to combine them to get unique combos in Hearthstone, but be careful – the two-class Arena is only available during the Masquerade Event.

RISSE

Return of the Zombies (September 29) – Build an undead army full of Zombies by taking on the role of Rexxar the Deathreader with a discounted Hero Power! Let the hunt begin!

Masquerade Ball (October 7) – Everyone will wear a mask during the Scholomance Academy Masquerade Ball! When a minion is played, it transforms into another minion which costs (2) more. When that minion dies, the original minion is revealed and comes back into play!

Grand Boss Battle (October 14) – Choose from 10 powerful bosses and fight! Classes are timed to corresponding bosses, such as Cenarius for the Druid, Alamarcia for the Hunter, and Lich Baz’hial for the Mage.

NEW HERO BOOK: REXXAR – SINGLE PLAYER EXPERIENCE (October 13)

Venture with the one and only Horde champion Rexxar on his daring mission. Rexxar’s Book of Heroes is the second chapter of Hearthstone’s Book of Heroes and is completely free for all players. Defeating all eight bosses in this linear adventure will earn you a Hunter Pack.