QLASH brings the NBA to Italy: partnership with Bucks Gaming

With a new announcement published directly on his official Linkedin profile, the Co-founder and Co-owner of QLASH Luca Pagano has announced the first details of the new partnership between his export reality and the NBA Bucks Gaming team (which is part of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team ).
The partnership will be used to give the NBA, and the export championship linked to the American basketball league, a new and important point of support in the old continent, so as to allow the creation of new events and initiatives that push the scene of NBA2K (the video game on which the official competitions take place) in Italy from the QLASH House.
Andrew Buck, the manager of Bucks Gaming, commented on the finalization of the partnership: “ We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with QLASH to connect with the European NBA2K community to assist in the development of the competitive NBA2K scene and expand on a global scale the potential of the NBA2K League “.
The collaboration will officially begin with an export event entirely dedicated to the European community which will take place in 5V5 on “NBA2K”. The event, or the “ QLASH & Bucks Gaming Pro-am EU Showdown ”, will take place between 21 September and 6 November and will include 16 teams that will first face-off in the league and then in a playoff phase.
The QLASH & Bucks Gaming Pro-am EU Showdown will feature teams from all over Europe and will be live-streamed in multiple languages after a total of 20 days of play.
Great enthusiasm also at QLASH, with the Head of Partnerships of the Petar Tchavdarov team declaring: “ We are excited to work on such an important European NBA2K event, it will be our entry point into the scene and we will grow from there. Partnering with a true industry leader like Bucks Gaming will ensure that we create a huge hype and attract the widest possible audience. “