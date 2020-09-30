QLASH brings the NBA to Italy: partnership with Bucks Gaming

With a new announcement published directly on his official Linkedin profile, the Co-founder and Co-owner of QLASH Luca Pagano has announced the first details of the new partnership between his export reality and the NBA Bucks Gaming team (which is part of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team ).

The partnership will be used to give the NBA, and the export championship linked to the American basketball league, a new and important point of support in the old continent, so as to allow the creation of new events and initiatives that push the scene of NBA2K (the video game on which the official competitions take place) in Italy from the QLASH House.