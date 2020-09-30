Shadowlands Beta reset this week: still nothing on the pre-patch

Beta Shadowlands – It should now be a few hours (or a few days at the most) for the publication of the Shadowlands pre-patch, content that will bring forward the release of the highly anticipated new expansion by a week.

However, official news from Blizzard has not yet been released, and some players are beginning to fear that we will not have news about the pre-patch today or tomorrow, a situation that could lead to a delay in the publication of the patch compared to the hoped date of 6 (or 7) October next week.