Apex Legends on mobile? Reswpan on the hunt for new dev

The mobile community will be happy to find that Respawn Apex Legends’ famous Battle Royale could soon land on our mobile devices as well.

The indiscretion began to circulate on the net following Respawn’s communication concerning the search for new workers for the company. Reading the announcement for the nominations, it can in fact be noted that among the various figures sought by the software house there is also that of Senior Game Designer for the “mobile version” of the game (you can find the block for the application just below).

Respawn’s post – Apex Legends Mobile

At this point, therefore, the upcoming arrival of the title on mobile and tablet seems to be confirmed, with the hope of course that the time necessary for the transition from the game on PC to mobile will not take too long, and may be available as early as next year.

In addition to this, Respawn has also been looking for a senior technical analyst who can work closely with the Apex Legends Mobile team, so as to advise and indicate any changes to be applied to make the game experience even more fun. it is satisfying.