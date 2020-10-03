Major buffs coming to Soldier 76

With a new, short but crucial patch released in Overwatch’s experimental mode, we’ve seen some fundamental buffs for Soldier 76 in action.

The devs have in fact decided to remove the spread on the hits of the Heavy Pulse Rifle of the famous OW attacking character, to increase the hits from 25 to 30 and to partially compensate for these upgrades to the weapon with the introduction of a recoil acting steadily as we shoot.

With an update that we will publish later in the day, we will analyze these changes in detail trying to understand what kind of impact they could have on the competitive Overwatch meta and on the balance of the ranked.