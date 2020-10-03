Tronsmart Onyx Ace: TWS headphones perfect for calls

Today we talk about another interesting product in the field of TWS headphones: the Tronsmart Onyx Ace. Clearly inspired by other earphones in design, they still manage to stand out for their extremely low weight and overall audio quality. In addition, the quality of the calls is, by far, the highlight of this product. Their affordable price makes them a great alternative for those who need TWS headsets but don’t want to spend a fortune.

Datasheet

Technologies: Qualcomm aptX audio technology, cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, Environment Noise Cancellation technology, DSP

Qualcomm QCC3020 chip supporting aptX, AAC, SBC technologies

Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with Bluetooth HFP / HSP / AVRCP / A2DP

IPX5 water resistance

Headphone battery: 40mAh

Case battery: 400 mAh

Headphone battery life: 5 hours at 50% volume

Case battery life: 24 hours

13mm driver

Microphone sensitivity: -42dB ± 1dB

Headphone Size: 39 x 16.5 x 16.8mm

Case dimensions: 48 x 23 x 57.5 mm

Headphone weight: about 4 grams

Case weight: about 37 grams

Sales packaging and build quality

The sales package of these headphones is rather sparse, in fact inside we find some instruction manuals, the case, the earphones, and the USB-C cable for charging. Despite this not generous equipment, the box is studied in detail, and the materials used to return a nice feeling when touched.

The build quality of the earphones and the case is not far behind. Both the headphones and the case are constructed of glossy plastic, which fills with fingerprints after the slightest touch, I would have preferred a matte finish to avoid this problem. If I were to find a fault, it would surely be the case flap. In fact, the spring is not strong enough to hold it still when it is open, very often it closes as soon as we open it due to its own weight.

Overall, apart from this small flaw, the general quality is very good, also considering the price at which this article is offered.

Audio quality

After trying and reviewing the Tronsmart Apollo Bold, I was now used to in-ear headphones. These Tronsmart Onyx Ace have a completely different design, in fact, the headphones do not fit inside your ear but only remain resting. Many people don’t like the pressure and isolation of in-ear headphones, and this design is the perfect choice for this segment of users.

Although the design is actually comfortable (also due to the extreme lightness of the product), the musical experience loses a bit of immersion. The attention I’m not saying that headphones feel bad, quite the contrary, but you just don’t have that total immersion that you can have with an in-ear product.

As mentioned, the musical quality is excellent for each tone, surprising the bass that is really powerful despite the small size of the product. I can’t find fault with their audio quality which, on the whole, has satisfied me even in the most complicated tracks to play without distortion.

Reference tracks:

Sharon Kwan-Back to Strangers

Kim Areum-Midnight

Snoh Aalegra- Fool for you

Raveena- If Only

Makoto Matsushita- Love Was Really Gone

Dua Lipa- Levitating

Oliver- Go With It (feat. Chromeo)

Quality incall

Let’s start with an important assumption: I hate calling using TWS headphones. In many cases, my interlocutor hears me far away or very disturbed by background noises. As happened with the Apollo Bold, even with the Onyx Ace I had to change my mind. Tronsmart has done a tremendous job with the microphones in its headphones, optimizing the ambient noise suppression technology. Even in moderately noisy areas, your interlocutor will always be able to hear you clearly. The four microphones with which the headphones are equipped to have a very high yield, making the call pleasant in all circumstances.

Multimedia and Gaming

As often happens with TWS headphones, these Tronsmart Onyx Ace also have no problems with latency when viewing videos. You can enjoy all multimedia content without worries and in complete comfort. For gaming, the situation is different, as there is an obvious lag between what happens on the screen and the sound you hear. It’s nothing too dramatic, mind you, but if you play competitively don’t expect too much from these headphones.

Battery life

The small size of the earphones directly impacts battery life, especially for me who am used to the Apollo Bold always by Tronsmart. In fact, during my tests, the headphones never went beyond 3.5 hours of playback on a single charge (at 100% volume). It is an absolutely respectable duration, but one that does not scream a miracle. The case recharges them up to four times, and you will understand the state of charge thanks to the comfortable LEDs on the front.

Price and conclusions

Currently, the Tronsmart Onyx Ace is offered on Amazon at a price of about 37 euros, but they are often on offer. Even without offers, their quality/price ratio makes them truly unmissable for anyone who wants TWS headphones, also avoiding spending excessive amounts. Although I am no longer used to this design I liked them, and I loved their infinite lightness once worn. If you hate in-ear headphones these Onyx Ace are perfect for you, as they offer low quality, weight, and size at a more than fair price.