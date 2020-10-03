What are the most popular loadouts on Warzone?

Welcome to this new special entirely dedicated to the best and most popular loadouts seen in action on Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone.
In particular, thanks to the data published by Lootshare, we were able to find out which were the most used loadouts for five of the most used weapons in the game, namely the Kilo141, the MP5, the Grau 5.56, the HDR, and the Kar98k rifle.
The data was collected in the competitive games played during the month of September, and it will therefore be extremely interesting to see how everything will transform once the month of October is over.
Here are the TOP 5 of the most popular loadout of Warzone September:
- Kilo 141
- Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8 ”Prowler
- Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Understand: Commando Foregrip
- Ammo: 60 Round Mags
- MP5
- Cane: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Stock: FTAC Collapsible
- Under-barrel: Merc Foregrip
- Ammo: 45 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Grau 5.56
- Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4 ″ Archangel
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Understand: Commando Foregrip
- Ammo: 60 Round Mags
- HDR
- Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9 ″ HDR Pro
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optics: Variable Zoom Scope
- Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout
- Kar98k
- Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6 ″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optics: Sniper Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
Still with regard to loadouts, the one recommended by Nickmercs for the use of the famous SP-R208, a particularly powerful and very precise rifle added to Warzone with the recent Season 6, is very interesting.
The well-known professional Nick ‘ NICKMERCS ‘ Kolcheff recommends arming the rifle with a Monolithic Suppressor silencer, a 26 “SP-R barrel, a Tac Laser, the Solozero SP-R 28mm scope, and finally some 338 Lapua Mag 5 ammunition. -R Mag.
Here is the video on the loadout in question:
What do you think of this information? Does one of the loadouts shown above actually look familiar to you?