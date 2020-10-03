What are the most popular loadouts on Warzone?

Welcome to this new special entirely dedicated to the best and most popular loadouts seen in action on Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone.

In particular, thanks to the data published by Lootshare, we were able to find out which were the most used loadouts for five of the most used weapons in the game, namely the Kilo141, the MP5, the Grau 5.56, the HDR, and the Kar98k rifle.

The data was collected in the competitive games played during the month of September, and it will therefore be extremely interesting to see how everything will transform once the month of October is over.

Here are the TOP 5 of the most popular loadout of Warzone September:

Kilo 141

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8 ”Prowler

Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

Understand: Commando Foregrip

Ammo: 60 Round Mags

MP5

Cane: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Under-barrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammo: 45 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Grau 5.56

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4 ″ Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Understand: Commando Foregrip

Ammo: 60 Round Mags

HDR

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9 ″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optics: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

Kar98k

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6 ″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optics: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Still with regard to loadouts, the one recommended by Nickmercs for the use of the famous SP-R208, a particularly powerful and very precise rifle added to Warzone with the recent Season 6, is very interesting.

The well-known professional Nick ‘ NICKMERCS ‘ Kolcheff recommends arming the rifle with a Monolithic Suppressor silencer, a 26 “SP-R barrel, a Tac Laser, the Solozero SP-R 28mm scope, and finally some 338 Lapua Mag 5 ammunition. -R Mag.

Here is the video on the loadout in question:

What do you think of this information? Does one of the loadouts shown above actually look familiar to you?