What’s coming to TFT with patch 10.21?

TFT Patch – Thanks to the analysis work written by the Surrender @ 20 team it was possible to know some of the details related to Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21.
With 10.20 available for a handful of days (it was published in the course of this week), and with the next update scheduled for mid-month, let’s find out what are (at the moment) the main balancing interventions on which it is focusing Riot.
Looking at the preview, we, therefore, discover that the champions that will be hit will be Diana, Fiora, and Nidalee while the most important round of buff / nerf will mainly hit the traits of TFT, the Assassin, the Divine, and then also Duelist, Moonlight, Shade, and Vanguard.
Here are all the details on the changes to individual skills.
The TFT (provisional) patch notes
Champions
Tier 1
Diana
- Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/8
Fiora
- Ability stun duration increased from 1.5 / 2/3 to 2/3/4
Nidalee
- Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%
Traits
assassin
- 6 unit critical strike chance increased from 40% to 50%
Divine
Changed effect: Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 80% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.
- 2 units: 3 seconds
- 4 units: 6 seconds
- 6 units: 10 seconds
- 8 units: 15 seconds
Duelist
- 2 unit AS per stack increased from 12 to 15
- 4 unit AS per stack increased from 20 to 25
- 6 unit AS per stack increased from 35 to 40
- 8 unit AS per stack increased from 60 to 80
Moonlight
Changed effect: At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends. (If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)
- 3 units: 1 champion
- 5 units: 2 champions
Shade
- 2 unit bonus damage increased from 100 to 150
- 3 unit bonus damage increased from 325 to 400
- 4 unit bonus damage increased from 650 to 750
Vanguard
- 6 unit armor increased from 500 to 750
- Added 8 unit bonus: 2000 armor