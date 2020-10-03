What’s coming to TFT with patch 10.21?

TFT Patch – Thanks to the analysis work written by the Surrender @ 20 team it was possible to know some of the details related to Teamfight Tactics patch 10.21.

With 10.20 available for a handful of days (it was published in the course of this week), and with the next update scheduled for mid-month, let’s find out what are (at the moment) the main balancing interventions on which it is focusing Riot.

Looking at the preview, we, therefore, discover that the champions that will be hit will be Diana, Fiora, and Nidalee while the most important round of buff / nerf will mainly hit the traits of TFT, the Assassin, the Divine, and then also Duelist, Moonlight, Shade, and Vanguard.

Here are all the details on the changes to individual skills.

The TFT (provisional) patch notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/8

Fiora

Ability stun duration increased from 1.5 / 2/3 to 2/3/4

Nidalee

Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%

Traits

assassin

6 unit critical strike chance increased from 40% to 50%

Divine

Changed effect: Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 80% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.

2 units: 3 seconds

4 units: 6 seconds

6 units: 10 seconds

8 units: 15 seconds

Duelist

2 unit AS per stack increased from 12 to 15

4 unit AS per stack increased from 20 to 25

6 unit AS per stack increased from 35 to 40

8 unit AS per stack increased from 60 to 80

Moonlight

Changed effect: At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends. (If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)

3 units: 1 champion

5 units: 2 champions

Shade

2 unit bonus damage increased from 100 to 150

3 unit bonus damage increased from 325 to 400

4 unit bonus damage increased from 650 to 750

Vanguard