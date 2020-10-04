Johanna Faries is the new “Head of Leagues” for Overwatch and COD

Johanna Faries – A few hours after the announcement of Peter Vlastelica’s resignation as Commissioner of the Overwatch League, a new important update arrives that concerns not only the Blizzard shooter scene but also that of Activision’s Call of Duty League.

And ‘in fact, recently took over from Vlastelica Johanna Faries, former head of the Call of Duty League that from this point on will have to fill the role of ” Head of Leagues ” and directing, simultaneously, both the next season of the COD league that that of the Overwatch League.

According to the sources of Esport Observer, the appointment should be made public as early as 12 October. The Faries is a true champion in this area: after graduating at the famous Harvard University, has worked for 11 long years in the NFL, the league Football American (which is also the most-watched discipline, together with Baseball, in the United States), and then landed in the esports where it received a long series of appreciation from the owners of the COD franchises and from various international champions.

All that remains is to wait for the official statements of the Faries, waiting to find out how it will decide to intervene in the new era of Activision Blizzard Leagues.