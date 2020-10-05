Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd is killed in Atlanta

The 70-year-old actor was murdered with multiple injuries to his back, according to police sources.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene, with multiple injuries to his back, according to Atlanta police sources.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd is recognized for appearing in several Spike Lee films, including The Dealers, The March of the Million Men, Bamboozled, Red Hook Summer, and Chi-Raq.

“We all wish our condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace brother Byrd ”, wrote Spike Lee in his social networks.