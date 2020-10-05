Angelina Jolie loses battle to remove judge

The actress had requested the removal of private judge John W. Ouderkirk from her divorce and custody proceedings with Brad Pitt.

Before her appearance in court in the custody case, American actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie would have lost her battle to remove private judge John W. Ouderkirk from the process.

Jolie, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Pitt since her divorce in 2016 as they have yet to agree on permanent custody of their children, filed a deposition in August and asked for John’s disqualification. W. Ouderkirk of the procedure.

The Maleficent actress had claimed in her statement that the judge had not disclosed her business ties to one of Brad Pitt’s attorneys.

The court document revealed on Friday that Jolie had been unsuccessful in her application and the case was “assigned” to Judge John W. Ouderkirk for all intents and purposes.

Us Weekly magazine cites sources assuring that the aforementioned judge will preside over the case, as the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and Angelina prepare for an upcoming custody hearing.