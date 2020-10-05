Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares her tantalizing ‘Sunday plans’

Pitt’s girlfriend shared a ton of photos showing her desire to fall into the arms of nature.

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has provoked fans by sharing her ‘Sunday plans’, which include the sun, water, and coffee.

Pitt’s girlfriend shared a ton of photos showing her desire to fall into the arms of nature. The 27-year-old German model has kept fans posted on her whereabouts.

Nicole, who recently appeared on the runway during Milan Fashion Week, spent time with her son. Now, the beautiful diva revealed that this Sunday she is rejuvenating in the arms of nature.

Nicole took to Instagram and shared a photo from her Sunday getaway and it’s all to distract us from 2020. Her Sunday seems like a perfect combination of a good view, great food, and a cup of coffee.

The model shared an image of a scenic location, overlooking the calm water, clear skies, and without the company of any kind. The model captioned the image to reveal that she is chewing fruit and drinking coffee while relaxing in the shadows of the tree.

She captioned the post: “My Sunday Plan: Nature, Fruits, and Coffee.”

Nicole also took to her Instagram Stories that she was snuggling after a long walk and diving into a book. She shared the cover of Sentimental Education, a novel by Gustave Flaubert, to reveal her choice of reading today.

The loving couple hasn’t officially addressed the dating reports, but Nicole responded to a troll who accused a couple of hating Angelina Jolie.