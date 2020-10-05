Former Menudo Anthony Galindo passes away

The singer spent a week in a coma in the hospital, after a suicide attempt.

Anthony Galindo, a former MDO (Menudo), died this Saturday in Florida after spending several days in a coma after a suicide attempt.

The singer’s family reported his death through a statement sent to the media: “With very deep pain, we want to inform you that today, Saturday, October 3 at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away. After six days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life ”.

“We are grateful for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist.”

“As was their will, the family agreed to the request to donate their organs, so that the moment they ceased to exist, they could help other people save their lives.”

“In the next few days, we will inform you of the details of the funeral home where we will be giving the last goodbye together with all those who wish to say goodbye to our dear Anthony, who forever left a beautiful mark on our hearts.”

Anthony Galindo, nicknamed “El Papi Joe”, was part of the last stage of Menudo since 1995 and, later, of the first of MDO. He was also part of Kumbia Kings and Proyecto Uno.