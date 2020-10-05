Furious, Prince William “disassociated himself” from Harry

A new book notes that he was so angered by his younger brother’s behavior that William did not want to know more about him.

Prince William was so angry at Prince Harry’s behavior towards Megxit that he “dissociated himself” from him, claims an explosive new book.

The future king was so furious with his younger brother that he refused to sit down for lunch with him before the Sandringham Summit, it was reported.

In an explosive new book, Battle of Brothers, it was claimed that the unique bond between Harry and 38-year-old William had been severed.

Sources said William was stunned by Harry’s decision to discard his duty and service to the crown, and furious that the Queen had been cornered.

And author Robert Lacey claimed that Harry had spoken to his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother the Queen, about how things might change for him and his wife in the future.

But he added: “It was a pity that William was now so angry that he no longer spoke to him. It was as if Harry had gotten rid of his brother. “

Among William’s frustrations were claimed that Harry and Meghan had given the palace just ten minutes’ notice of their announcement to leave the Royal Family.

William, 38, was distraught when they announced in January that they would be quitting for a lifetime in Canada.

And while he reportedly agreed to keep things civil at the Sandringham Summit, which laid out the first details of the Megxit deal, he was unwilling to go further, according to the book.

Lacey wrote: “The Queen had suggested that the family meet for lunch before their big gathering in the library that afternoon, but William declined his grandmother’s invitation.

“Obviously he would show up at 2 pm for the meeting, he said, but he just wanted to talk business.

“The prince himself has not confirmed his friends’ speculations that he was so furious with his younger brother that he would not be able to bear the hypocrisy of smiling at him during lunch.”

It was the last time Harry and William spoke at length while the attendants and courtiers had to work out the finer points of the Megxit terms.

Biographer Robert Lacey said he spoke to “countless” insiders on the subject and inside palace sources while writing the book.