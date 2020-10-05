Harry Styles won’t be the next James Bond

Although the singer’s fans were very excited, it is ruled out that Styles is negotiating to keep the role.

There is disappointing news for Harry Styles fans, as previous reports of the singer playing James Bond have sadly been quashed.

Sources had claimed earlier this week that the Dunkirk actor was in talks to take Daniel Craig’s place in the upcoming James Bond film, subsequently sparking a wave of euphoria among fans.

However, the news has now been called unfounded, as the Mail Online confirmed by citing a representative for the actor that there was no truth to the claim.

A source had previously told the same publication: “Harry is very serious. He’s had a number of high-level meetings about becoming 007. Harry thinks he’s one of the last two finalists. “

“Harry is a British man of the new age … he trusts in his own skin and turning him into Bond would indicate that the franchise changes with the times,” the same source had previously reported.