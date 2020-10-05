Japanese designer Kenzo, victim of Covid-19, dies

The designer, who created the famous brand that bears his name in the 1970s, died this Sunday in a Paris hospital.

Fashion designer Kenzo, who created his brand in Paris in the 1970s, died on Sunday, according to a statement from the brand that still bears his name.

Kenzo Takada, 81, died of complications related to COVID-19 at the American Hospital in Paris.

Known for his colorful motifs and original silhouettes, which mixed Japanese inspirations, such as kimono, with other cuts, Takada also dabbled in perfumes and skincare lines, contributing to the boom in his business.

The designer retired from his namesake brand several decades ago, after selling it to LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, in the early 1990s.