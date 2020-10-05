Justin Bieber tattoo would be secretly dedicated to Selena Gomez

Fans of the singers assure that Justin’s tattoo on his neck is a nod to his former partner of many years.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may have ended their on-and-off romance years ago, but the two still make headlines in the heart press together frequently.

The former couple became the talk of the internet recently after the Baby singer was photographed displaying his “secret” tattoo that is supposedly a tribute to his former lover.

According to a report by The Sun, fans of the former couple are convinced that their new body art on Justin’s neck, a black rose with stem, thorns, and leaves, was dedicated to the creator of Rare.

Jelena fans were delighted after the photos circulated on the web, as they were convinced it was a nod to Selena.

One fan wrote: “The rose has an S. An S for Selena !!! I can’t stop screaming !! “

“This love has no end!” added another fan.