Kris Jenner complains to Ellen DeGeneres that she never goes to her parties

In a virtual interview on season 18 of the show, Jenner told DeGeneres that she’s always invited, and she stays home.

Ellen DeGeneres returns to the air with season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and has already welcomed her good friend, Kris Jenner, in a virtual interview.

While DeGeneres noted that she and Jenner spent time together over the summer, Jenner criticized the host for never attending any of her parties.

“You’ve been very supportive,” DeGeneres told Jenner. “We saw each other this summer and we were together. And you’re a good person to be around when things get a little rough because you’ve been through that already. “

Jenner also added a lot of kind words for DeGeneres. She noted that every storm passes over time and verified that she and DeGeneres are particularly close.

“You are an inspiration to me personally because you have taught me so much and you have been there for me when I am going through something…” continued Jenner.

While talking to Jenner, the topic of parties came up. The Kardashian / Jenner family loves a good celebration, and they certainly have the money to throw scandalous parties.

“The parties that you do, where I’ve never been to one of your parties because I’m not a party person. I stay home all the time, ”DeGeneres began on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I know,” Jenner said. “We invite you and you stay home, you stinky little one.”

“I know,” DeGeneres admitted. “I like small groups. I like it when we are alone ”. Then the host turned the conversation to the “crazy parties” that Jenner throws and then posted a photo of a giant slide that looks just like Khloé Kardashian. From there, Jenner talked about the “wildest” party she’s ever thrown.

“When you go to a destination, I guess, it’s probably the craziest production,” Jenner said.