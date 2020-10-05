Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t ready for Christmas in the UK

The couple and their son Archie will spend the holidays apart from the royal family for the second year in a row.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in their $ 14 million mansions in Santa Barbara after leaving the royal family this year.

And a source told Vanity Fair that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, “weren’t ready” for a family reunion at Christmas in Britain.

They said: “At this stage, they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home.

“There are currently no plans for them to return to the UK for Christmas.”

They added: “Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was before, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now.”

The couple spent the holiday season last year with Meghan’s mother, Doria, and son Archie in Canada, which means it will be the second year in a row that they have missed the Royal Family Christmas.

The claims come after excerpts from the explosive book Battle of Brothers were released today, including reports about the erosion of the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Author Robert Lacey believes their unique bond has been broken by the way the Sussexes conducted themselves with Megxit.