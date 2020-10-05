New James Bond movie, “No Time To Die” to be released next year

The film, which would be released at the end of this month of November, has changed its date to April 2021.

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” became the latest box office hit to be released until next year on Friday as the film industry struggles to get back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bond’s departure leaves Wonder Woman 1984, currently set to debut in December on Christmas Day, as one of the few great movies still on the 2020 list.

Other big-budget movies, like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and a sequel to “Top Gun,” have also been pushed back to next year.