Sofia Richie cleanses her toxic past with Scott Disick

The 22-year-old model is throwing her ugly past with Disick under the rug because she will never back down from the breakup.

Sofia Ritchie is making sure to cleanse her life of all her toxic ex-boyfriends, especially Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model is throwing her ugly past with Disick under the rug, suggesting that she will never look back on that relationship.

After Disick was seen making himself comfortable at a dinner with Bella Banos, Ritchie made sure to unfollow him on Instagram, gracefully avoiding him.

The snub appears to be mutual, as even Disick clicked the button to unfollow her after his ex-lover showed off alongside Jaden Smith.

On October 1, Scott Disick went out to dinner with Banos at Nobu in Malibu, California.

A source told E! News: “They’ve hung out multiple times in the last few weeks and have been seeing each other in secret.”

“It has been a fun distraction for Scott and it feels good to be back in the dating game,” shared the source.

“Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they’re having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality, “added the source.

Disick and Ritchie split after a three-year on-off romance in May.