Sofia Vergara dominates Forbes list of highest paid actresses

The Colombian actress is the richest actress of 2020, with annual earnings of USD $ 43 million.

Forbes magazine published the list of this year’s highest-paid actresses, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara took the top spot with earnings of $ 43 million.

Second, on the list is Hollywood star Angelina Jolie with $ 35.5 million. Sofia and Angelina are followed by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, with $ 31.5 million.

Forbes attributed Sofia’s impressive earnings to her generous Modern Family salary – $ 500,000 per episode – and also as a judge on the reality show America’s Got Talent, with an estimated $ 10 million per season.

“She bolstered that revenue with a series of endorsement and license agreements,” Forbes reported. The Emmy-winning Modern Family came to an end in April of this year after running successfully for 11 seasons.

Melissa McCarthy ($ 25 million), Meryl Streep ($ 24 million), and Emily Blunt ($ 22.5 million) ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actresses, respectively.

The list also features Nicole Kidman at # 7 with $ 22 million, Ellen Pompeo at # 8 with $ 19 million, and Elisabeth Moss at # 9 with $ 16 million. Viola Davis completes the list ranking at # 10 with $ 15.5 million. Scarlett Johansson, who topped last year, failed to make the top 10, Forbes reported.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, with his estimated earnings of $ 87.5 million, was the highest-paid actor of 2020.