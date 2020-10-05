They kill the chief of escorts of Pepe Aguilar in Zacatecas

The one who is also an active officer of the Zacatecas State Police was assassinated along with an investigating agent.

An active officer of the Zacatecas State Police, who was commissioned as Chief of Bodyguard of the famous singer Pepe Aguilar, was murdered at point-blank range together with an investigating agent of the Ministerial Police when they were inside a restaurant in the commercial area. from the municipality of Guadalupe.

The preliminary report of the local authorities indicates that the victims were in the establishment when they were surprised by armed men who shot at the two men, and a woman who was injured.

So far there is no official statement and no motive has been established around the events.