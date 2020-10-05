Tyga is criticized for posting to Only Fans

The singer has been a trend on Twitter, after posting objectionable images on the paid platform.

Rapper Tyga became a trend on Twitter after objectionable images of the artist circulated on social media.

According to Twitter users, the image appeared online after the singer shared it on OnlyFans, an adult website.

Tyga was accused of deliberately sharing his private photos on the platform to make money amid the financial crisis.

Tyga isn’t the first celebrity to join OnlyFans.

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne recently joined the London-based app to earn more money.