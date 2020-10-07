A new Overwatch novel coming in 2021

According to an Amazon.fr page, a new Overwatch novel is coming up for June 2021. The book does not yet have a title and is published by Scholastic, the same as Orisa‘s novel.

The protagonist of the story this time will be Ashe, in an adventure on the formation of the Gang Deadlock together with the bandit Jesse McCree.

Here is the synopsis of the book:

In the years following the Omnic Crisis, the American Southwest is ruled by vultures seeking to profit from the chaos. The Far West is ready to be conquered, and Elizabeth Caledonia Ashe intends to write her name on it.



When Ashe is arrested again on the morning of her high school graduation, her old and detached parents decide to disinherit her from the family fortune. To get back what’s rightfully hers, Ashe forms a team with her omnic butler, BoB, and local villain Jesse McCree. The between is catapulted into a series of robberies, in a race of easy suns and dangerous alliances. Along the way, Ashe will discover that family isn’t just a matter of blood. It’s about the people around you when your back is against the wall.

Filled with adrenaline-pumping chases and action-packed situations, Overwatch’s second novel explores the foundation of the Deadlock Gang and the origins of heroes Ashe and McCree. Don’t miss this incredible original story straight from the Overwatch gaming team and critically acclaimed author Lyndsay Ely.

Lyndsay Ely is the author of the novel Gunslinger Girl (2018), also with a western setting. We just have to wait until 2021 to be able to read the adventures of Ashe, BoB, and McCree in the world of Overwatch. Speaking of books, we remind you that the first novel ” The Hero of Numbani ” will be released in Italy on October 15, published by Editrice il Castoro.