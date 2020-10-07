Changes coming for Valorant Competitions

Valorant Competitive – Game Director Joe Zigler, and Head of Competitive Systems Design David Cole, recently outlined some of the major innovations affecting the Valorant Ranked scene.

In particular, these two devs wanted to explain how the ranked queue will be updated, the fact that the degrees from Immortal onwards will depend entirely on wins and losses, and also some brief previews on the highly anticipated episode 2 of the game, which in addition to the rest will introduce on Valorant the public regional ranking.

Valorant Competitive Changes

VALORANT Act III Competitive Matchmaking begins on October 13, and the video above is the best way to find out about our plans for the new ranked experience, thanks to comments from Joe Zigler, Game Director, and David Cole, head of competitive systems design. You can even get a sneak peek at Episode 2!

In short? We will take a step back by simplifying our goals in the Ranked, starting with Act III, continuing next year with Episode 2, and beyond. Act III is all about slenderness. We want to restore the competitive integrity of the queue so you can focus on what matters most: winning.

Here is a summary of the changes we have in mind:

MORE LOCKED RANKED QUEUE

To create a more balanced matchmaking experience, we’ve increased the degree difference you can queue with from 6 to 3. Experiences with friends too far from your rank are still important to us, and we will work to carve out other more suitable spaces.

FAVORITE SERVER

Now you can select your favorite server. For matchmaking reasons, we cannot guarantee that you will always get what you want, but this option will increase your chances of playing on your favorite server and will stabilize or help improve your ping.

DEGREES FROM IMMORTAL WILL THEN DEPEND ENTIRELY ON VICTORIES AND DEFEATS

For those of you who are close to the top or at least at the Immortal rank, falling or continuing to rise will depend entirely on wins and losses, as well as the impact of the end result.

COAT OF ARMS OF THE DEGREE ACT

Finally, Act III is another chance to score victories at a high rank and strive to make your Act rank crest something to showcase.

EPISODE 2 AND BEYOND

Based on the results of our experiment with the Immortal rank and beyond, we intend to apply purely winning and losing evaluation to all ranks.

Plus, a public regional ranking is coming! We have other projects in the works, but you will have to wait until we get closer to Episode 2.