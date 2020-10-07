Hearthstone, which are the most used legendaries in standard?

Most Used Legendaries – With the latest update published by HS Replay we were able to find out which are the 5 most used legendary cards in the standard Hearthstone format.

Based on the data collected between the Diamond and the Legend, from 29 September until yesterday, 4 October, let’s then find out which were the most “popular” cards of the highest rarity, and therefore played, among those available in the players’ collections.

So let’s start with Ser Barov, legendary of the Paladin who currently finds space in more than 13% of the lists, reaching a win rate of 53.4%, and we continue towards the fourth place with the scourge of Dragons of the Hunter and with the theAnimologist Maliciawhich, thanks to its presence in the decks of the Demon Hunter and the Warlock, stands in the third position with 16% popularity.

At the top of the ranking, they close instead Jandice Barov, played in Tempo Mage and also in Secret and Highlander Rogue, andKayn Sunfury( this afternoon already protagonist with an update also dedicated to the Soul Fragment Demon Hunter ), which instead stands out at 16.2% as the most used legendary in the standard format.

The Top 5 with the post – Most used legendaries

Kayn Sunfury – 16.2%

Jandice Barov – 16.1%

Animologist Malicia – 16.0%

Scourge of Dragons – 14.3%

Ser Barov – 13.6%