Metzen has no doubts: “Henry Cavill would be perfect for Arthas”

Cavill Arthas – For several weeks now the hype has returned to blow strongly towards the cinematic adaptation of the famous Blizzard video game World of Warcraft.

Thanks to a leak published online, it was in fact discovered that World of Warcraft could soon return to cinemas all over the world with a new film, probably a reboot of the saga with new actors and a new team.

Unfortunately, it is not yet clear, in case all these rumors were confirmed, from which point in the story the new feature film will start or who will be the new protagonists (intended as Azeroth characters ) of the next films, but certainly one of those that has always attracted the most attention is the famous Lich King.

The Lich King, the undisputed “frontman” of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is clearly one of the best characters to hope to see in a film adaptation … his entire history and in general the path that led him, from being the proud Prince Arthas, on his way to the ice throne, could be the perfect starting point for a new line of WoW movies.

And it was precisely about this speculation that Chris Metzen, Co-Founder of Warchief Gaming and former central figure of Blizzard who also participated in the production, writing, and making of the first film on the world of Azeroth, was also recently expressed.

According to Metzen, the perfect actor for the interpretation of a possible Lich King could be Henry Cavill, known to the general public for his role as Geralt in The Witcher, an opinion also shared by the writer and employee Blizzard Christie Golden who in fact commented on it also on Twitter:

Agreed!

I guess, Master @ChrisMetzen would also approve? — Slayer Aernath (@Aernath) October 5, 2020