New Secret Lair announced: Secret Lair x The Walking Dead

A few days ago, September 28, 2020, Wizards of the Coast announced a new box set from the Secret Lair product series: the Secret Lair X The Walking Dead box set is out!

As the name suggests, this new box set is a crossover between Magic: the Gathering and the famous TV series, based on the homonymous comic by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead.

The series, which began in 2010, will reach its eleventh and final season between late 2021 and early 2022.

All cards in this new Secret Lair will feature iconic characters (or items) from the series.

As for the other products in the series, also in this case the cards will be a foil.

The price of Secret Lair x The Walking Dead will be $ 49.99 (in the US store) / € 54.99 (in the European store) / £ 49.99 (in the English store) + customs taxes and shipping.

Exceptionally, Secret Lair x The Walking Dead will be on sale on the website starting at 6 pm (Italian time) on October 4th, 2020 until 6 pm on October 12th, 2020.

Also, just like the previous Secret Lair contained a War of the Spark planeswalker with the art in glass version as a promo card, this Secret Lair has a very special promo… here you go, Lucille.

Unlike the other box sets, Secret Lair x The Walking Dead does not contain reprints with alternative art of existing cards. Consequently, the cards in this box are LEGAL IN COMMANDER, LEGACY, and VINTAGE.

Inside the box, there will be a code for MTG Online that will allow you to have a digital copy of the Secret Lair x The Walking Dead cards on the digital platform.

Secret Lair x The Walking Dead is only available in English.

Wizards ships to the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China *, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong *, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan *, Luxembourg, Macau *, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand *, Norway *, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea *, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland *, Taiwan *, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam *

* those who order from these countries may have to pay customs fees and/or additional fees upon arrival of the product.

Reception times estimated by Wizards of the Coast are approximately 6-10 weeks (between late January and mid-February 2021).