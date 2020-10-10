3 Ways For Gamers To Use A VPN

Over the past two decades, the problem of cybercrime has cost people millions of dollars, while creating a massive cybersecurity industry. The problem has only gotten worse as we have begun to use the internet for just about everything. It is easy for hackers to steal your data and use it to impersonate you to steal your money.

While antivirus software was once the most important factor in keeping your computer safe, today it is the VPN. A virtual private network (VPN) routes your connection through an external server, hiding your IP address and encrypting your data. It prevents hackers from stealing your data, and keeps you anonymous online.

For gamers, a VPN has become more important – and useful – than ever before. Here are 3 ways gamers should use a VPN.

Prevent identity theft, swatting, and doxxing

Gamers are at risk of cyberattacks simply by virtue of the fact that they are online a lot of the time. There is ample opportunity for hackers to steal their data, hack their equipment and listen in to conversations, and learn compromising information. A VPN is necessary to keep you safe.

But it goes beyond data theft. Unfortunately, not all gamers have the best intentions. Practices like swatting and doxxing have become all-too-common. Swatting refers to the practice of sending a SWAT team to someone’s address under the pretense that there is an emergency situation. Doxxing is the practice of sharing someone’s address online.

These practices can cause injury, trauma, and even death. Gaming on an unsecured server leaves you vulnerable to these dangers. Learn moreabout how a VPN can protect you while gaming. You simply need to know how to stay safe.

Early access and freebies

For gamers, freebies are incredibly enticing. However, websites can take advantage of gamers looking for freebies by stealing their data. Simply by visiting certain websites and giving them some information, you are putting yourself at risk. A VPN can help you browse different websites looking for legitimate freebies, without fear of being tracked and hacked.

A VPN can also give you early access to games that have been released in other countries. Certain countries get access to games before others. With a VPN, you can set your server to a country that already has access, and gain access for yourself.

Avoid censorship

Unfortunately, we live in a world in which freedom of expression is not guaranteed everywhere. This leads to certain governments banning content which is deemed immoral or a threat to their authority, including some games.

If you are in a country with censorship laws, you may struggle to get access to some of the best games. With a VPN, you can use a server in another country to get access without your government knowing.

This is especially important for people who want to know what is going on in the rest of the world without seeing it through a filtered lens. Censorship can be very stifling and keep you in the dark about important news.

A VPN is crucial for everyone in 2020. For gamers, who are online a lot, it is simply irresponsible to go online without one.