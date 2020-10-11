Angelina Jolie writes essay on growing domestic abuse

The actress wrote a new essay for TIME magazine, where she talks about violence against women amid the pandemic.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is the loudest voice in the industry when it comes to raising awareness of injustices in society.

The 45-year-old Maleficent actress wrote a new essay for TIME where she highlighted her concern about the sudden increase in domestic violence against women, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor echoed the latest report by the UN Secretary-General and stated that the cause of the growing number of cases of domestic abuse was not the quarantine due to the pandemic, but that it had been continuing since the last decades.

“While the virus has exacerbated inequalities in societies, it has not created them. Human beings, not disease, are responsible for unjust laws and systems, and for racial and social inequality. Coronavirus is just the latest excuse for everything we don’t fix ourselves, ”Jolie wrote in her powerful essay.

He went on to cite that “more than three women a day on average are killed by their husbands or boyfriends” in the United States alone.

“The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire in February 2019 and has not yet been reauthorized,” she noted.