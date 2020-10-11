Apex Legends: Respawn apologizes for the Pathfinder “buff”

After the release of the new Apex Legends event, the main Pathfinders were expecting a nice buff for their favorite robot. However, instead of being a buff, it turned out to be a nerf. In fact, Respawn on the net has apologized for the misunderstandings and is trying to fix the hitch.

After the Aftermarket event update, Pathfinder‘s grapple has been changed. In fact, now the recovery timer will be proportional to the distance traveled, thus reducing the timer from 10 to 35 seconds. Respawn in the patch notes had stated that he wanted to push the use of the grappling hook for shorter distances, instead of longer ones.

Here’s what they said in the event patch notes :

“This both buffs Path a little less for the scariest robot players out there and it also opens up room for extra skill expression: can you find useful short-distance grapples that’ll give you a shorter CD but still do something good for you. “

Unfortunately, this was not the case and the changes turned out to be a nice and good nerf, even worse than before. In fact, the maximum distance of the grapple is too short, which means that the recovery time will almost always be 35 seconds. In addition, the recovery of the skill will begin after landing and not after the momentum, increasing the cooldown time beyond 35 seconds.

Respawn commented on the fact with a message of apology for misunderstanding the buff with this rework. In fact, according to them, it is too powerful compared to other characters to receive only buffs in its moveset. However, after the patch is released, they are trying to fix the grappling hook according to the latest feedback from players.