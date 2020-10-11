Channel FireBall Clash Qualifier 1: metagame and all the top16 lists

As you can guess, among the various online tournaments and tournament circuits on MTG Arena that are still being organized, another has been added: the Channel FireBall Clash, organized by the US store of the same name.

How is this circuit structured?

There will be 4 qualifying stages, called Qualifiers, which give access to a final tournament, called the Championship Weekend.

The Qualifiers have a prize pool of $ 5,000, distributed as follows:

1st = $ 1600 + Championship Weekend qualification + bye for the first 3 rounds of the tournament

2nd = $ 1000 + Championship Weekend qualification + bye for the first 3 rounds of the tournament

3rd and 4th = $ 500 + Championship Weekend qualification + bye for the first 3 rounds of the tournament

5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th = $ 150 + qualification to the Championship Weekend + bye for the first 3 rounds of the tournament

9th to 16th = $ 100 + Championship Weekend qualification + bye for the first 3 rounds of the tournament

It is, therefore, necessary to top 16 at a Qualifier to qualify for the Championship Weekend.

Each Qualifier is divided into 2 game days (Day1 and Day2). To get to Day2 you need to win 5 matches out of a total of 9 Swiss rounds or win 3 matches in a row. Day2 is instead a stage to knockout, once you lose a match the tournament is over for the loser.

The format of the entire Channel FireBall Clash is Standard BO3 and you cannot switch decks between Day1 and Day2 of the various tournaments.

CFB has organized 4 Qualifier and the dates are:

first Qualifier: 3 and 4 October 2020 (already held)

second Qualifier: 10 and 11 October 2020, starting Day1 tournament at 10:00 in the morning

third Qualifier: October 31st and November 1st, 2020, starting Day1 tournament at 2:00 am

fourth Qualifier: 14 and 15 November 2020, this tournament will have 2 Day1 with separate starts and the qualified players will face the same Day2. Day1 departures at 15:00 and 20:00. Day2 departed at 18:00 on November 15th.

All times indicated are those of the Italian zone.

Each Channel FireBall Clash Qualifier has a subscription fee of $ 5.99.

In addition to these Qualifiers, there will be a Last Chance Qualifier for all players who have made top32 on any Qualifier.

The Championship Weekend has a prize pool of $ 30,000 divided as follows:

1st = $ 10,000

2nd = $ 3000

3rd and 4th = $ 1500

5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th = $ 1000

from 9th to 16th = $ 750

17th to 32nd = $ 250

This final tournament will be played on 21 and 22 November 2020 and will also have a Day1 and a Day2.

At the beginning of Day1 and the tournament, the players will be divided into groups: those who qualified by making top8 (or a better result) for a Qualifier will be placed in one of the 4 “Safe Group” groups, while those who qualified by making top16 he will be placed in one of the 4 “Elimination Group” rounds.

Each player will play 3 matches against the other players in his own group. Those who are in the “Safe Group” groups will only need to win 2 matches out of 3 to access Day2, while if those who are in the “Elimination Group” groups win 2 matches out of 3, they will not go directly to Day2, but to the second phase of the Day1.

Those who lose 2 out of 3 matches and are in the “Safe Group” groups are not eliminated from the tournament but have a second chance to advance to Day2 as they are placed in the second phase of Day1. If, on the other hand, whoever loses 2 out of 3 matches is part of one of the “Elimination Group” rounds, he is eliminated from the tournament.

The second phase of Day1 is identical to the first: division of the remaining players into groups, another 3 matches are played and whoever wins at least 2 of the 3, moves on to Day2. Anyone who fails to do so is eliminated from the tournament.

Day 2 is dedicated to the top32 and is a knockout.

As mentioned above, the first of the Channel FireBall Clash Qualifier has already been held, so in this article, we report metagames and lists of the top16.

In the 3 images above you can see every single archetype played, in order from the most successful to the least successful.

It would be impossible to talk about all of them, especially considering that many of these have had only one person who played them, so let’s go directly to the top 16 lists.