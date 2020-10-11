Demi Lovato is happy after stopping dieting

The singer has posted a series of selfies, where she says she finally has the “boobs” she wanted.

Demi Lovato is finally happy with her body after stopping dieting. The 28-year-old Skyscraper star took to Instagram on Friday to show off a series of new selfies and revealed that she finally has “the boobs” she always wanted.

“Fun fact: I never had breasts until I started eating what I wanted,” she gushed. “All my life I hated my little t-aayyys and when I finally put my feeding problems aside, I HAVE THE BOOBS I WANTED !!! This is not a push-up bra or a boob job! I AM ALL ME !! “, wrote.

Lovato added: “And you know what, they’re going to change too! AND I’LL BE OK WITH THAT TOO !! But let this be a lesson to all of you… our bodies will do what they are supposed to do when we stop trying to control what it does for us. Oh, the irony…. ”

The Anyone star previously admitted that dieting and intense workouts led her to sober up and overdose in 2018, despite being convinced her desperate bid to lose weight and exercise was healthy

“I’m tired of hitting the ground with extreme training and dieting,” Lovato told model Ashley Graham on the Pretty Big Deal podcast earlier this year. “I think when you have certain people around you telling you … that you should look a certain way, it becomes more difficult.”

“I was in that situation, and I was just running to the ground. Honestly, I think that’s what led to everything happening over the past year: thinking that I found recovery when I didn’t find it, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when in reality I didn’t. I was.”