Even Soraka among the cards of Runeterra: here are the latest revealed by Riot

Soraka LOR – The previews of the new cards coming with the Monuments Of Power expansion continue, coming out soon on Legends of Runeterra.

In this new round of card reveal we have seen the new champion of Targon Soraka, who thus debuts in the world of LoR with a 3 mana follower card with a 1/6 body armed with power that will guarantee fundamental healing.

Together with this map we also saw the new landmark Star Spring, also belonging to the Targon region, and then also a landmark of the Piltover and Zaun region, called The University of Piltover … here they are all below:

What do you think of these new cards unveiled by Riot?

We remind you that as for the last update published here on Play Crazy Game, also in this one it will be possible to listen to the comment of Zero Mulligan regarding some of the new cards revealed, in particular on the Howling Abyss and on Tahm Kench, which you will find below.

We wish you a good view and a lot of fun.