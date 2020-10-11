George and Amal Clooney face problems in their marriage

The couple faces difficulties due to the lengthy quarantine and renovations at their home.

Rumors are running that a divorce could occur between George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney.

According to tabloid reports, the couple appears to have been the victims of pandemic sadness, and their differences center on the renovation of the place where they have spent the quarantine.

Unconfirmed reports say George and his lawyer wife are not doing as well as they thought.

It was recently reported that George Clooney made several changes to his multi-million dollar mansion in Studio City, but the renovations have put them in conflict.

“George and Amal have been forced to stay home with their twins, Alexander and Ella, in a small area of ​​the house due to renovations, which has put things on edge in the marriage,” the magazine’s website reported. US Weekly.

The post went on to state that the renovations have become an extensive process. The Sun newspaper has published that some neighbors are upset by the noise generated by the work.

“People are not happy with the situation and look forward to the project being finished,” said a neighbor, according to the publication.