Kim Kardashian donates USD $ 1 million for conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The TV star and her sisters have teamed up with the Armenia Fund, to help innocent people on the ground.
Kim Kardashian is putting her money into the conflict in Armenia, on behalf of the whole family, according to TMZ.
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian just posted videos to raise awareness about an organization they’ve partnered with called the Armenia Fund, which aims to raise money to help innocent people on the ground who are caught in the middle of the recent military escalation. between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The funds raised go directly to people who need food, shelter, medical care, and other resources that are hard to come by right now.
While the videos of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney were all quite similar, Kim’s was especially notable because she said that she herself was contributing $ 1 million to the fund, encouraging others to donate what they could and to spread the word.
Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob also made sizable donations, so a large amount of money will be sent to help.
Khloe also brought up the fact that even if one feels detached from the conflict that is happening there, it doesn’t take much to empathize with the families who are suffering. She says that now that she is a mother, she feels especially bad for the children caught up in it.
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
Armenia’s decades-long dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan over mountainous territory between the two countries has recently been reignited. The conflict dates back to the 1980s, and until last summer, there had been a ceasefire in the region.
My clip from today’s fundraising livestream for the @armeniafund 🇦🇲 I am honored to help further the humanitarian efforts on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh during this difficult time. Today’s fundraiser for the Armenia Fund will directly assist those impacted by the crisis with food, shelter and medical care. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.
In July, there were allegations that both sides were shooting at the other, and now, the armed forces have mobilized and tensions are mounting. Other neighboring nations have also gotten involved, including Turkey and Russia; the first supports Azerbaijan and the second Armenia. Kim and company – who are of Armenian descent – support the Armenian side.
This is has been a very difficult time for Armenia and Artsakh. I’m here today to lend my voice to ensure people on the ground receive food, shelter and medical care. The @armeniafund is working directly with those that have been impacted by this crisis to provide these essential resources. It’s especially important to me as a mother to think of the children. The fear and hardship that comes with conflict should not have to be experienced. My thoughts and prayers are with those children and their families and the very brave men and women. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether its by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together. May God bless you! 🇦🇲🇦🇲