Kim Kardashian donates USD $ 1 million for conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The TV star and her sisters have teamed up with the Armenia Fund, to help innocent people on the ground.

Kim Kardashian is putting her money into the conflict in Armenia, on behalf of the whole family, according to TMZ.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian just posted videos to raise awareness about an organization they’ve partnered with called the Armenia Fund, which aims to raise money to help innocent people on the ground who are caught in the middle of the recent military escalation. between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The funds raised go directly to people who need food, shelter, medical care, and other resources that are hard to come by right now.

While the videos of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney were all quite similar, Kim’s was especially notable because she said that she herself was contributing $ 1 million to the fund, encouraging others to donate what they could and to spread the word.

Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob also made sizable donations, so a large amount of money will be sent to help.

Khloe also brought up the fact that even if one feels detached from the conflict that is happening there, it doesn’t take much to empathize with the families who are suffering. She says that now that she is a mother, she feels especially bad for the children caught up in it.

Armenia’s decades-long dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan over mountainous territory between the two countries has recently been reignited. The conflict dates back to the 1980s, and until last summer, there had been a ceasefire in the region.

In July, there were allegations that both sides were shooting at the other, and now, the armed forces have mobilized and tensions are mounting. Other neighboring nations have also gotten involved, including Turkey and Russia; the first supports Azerbaijan and the second Armenia. Kim and company – who are of Armenian descent – support the Armenian side.