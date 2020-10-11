Kristen Stewart is nervous about starring in “Spencer”

The actress has admitted that she is nervous about taking on the role, especially the task of mastering the late princess’s accent.

Kristen Stewart’s casting as Princess Diana set social media on fire when it was announced in June.

And the actress has admitted that she’s nervous about taking on the role in the new Spencer movie, especially the task of mastering the late princess’s accent.

Kristen, 30, will star in Spencer, dramatizing a “critical” weekend in the early 1990s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working.

In a new interview, the actress said that she has not been “so excited to play a role in so long.” However, Kristen added that there is one characteristic that she is desperate to master, admitting: “The accent is intimidating as hell because people know that voice, and it is so, so different and particular. I’m working on that now and I already have my dialect coach ”.